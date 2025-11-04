Offerpad Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Offerpad Solutions Inc. ( (OPAD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Offerpad Solutions Inc. presented to its investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc., a prominent real estate technology company, focuses on simplifying the home buying and selling process through its advanced platform and asset-light services. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Offerpad announced a revenue of $132.7 million, with 367 homes sold during the period. The company emphasized its operational discipline and expansion in asset-light services, which are expected to drive long-term growth and platform scalability.

Key financial highlights from Offerpad’s third quarter include a gross margin of 7.0% and a net loss of $11.6 million. The company improved its operating expenses by 38% year-over-year, showcasing its commitment to cost efficiency. Offerpad’s liquidity position was bolstered, exceeding $75 million, partly due to ongoing capital-raising activities. Additionally, the Offerpad Renovate service achieved its highest quarterly revenue of $8.5 million, indicating strong demand from institutional and investor partners.

Despite a sequential decline in revenue and homes sold compared to the previous quarter, Offerpad managed to improve its adjusted EBITDA loss by 4%, reflecting a leaner cost structure and disciplined operations. The company continues to focus on scaling its asset-light services, such as HomePro, Renovate, and Direct+, which are poised for higher-margin growth as market conditions stabilize.

Looking ahead, Offerpad projects its fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to range between $100 million and $125 million, with an anticipated sale of 300 to 350 homes. The company remains optimistic about maintaining cost discipline and scaling its asset-light services, positioning itself for improved margins and cash flow in the future.

