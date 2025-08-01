Odyssey Marine Exploration Expands Shares in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( (OMEX) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 6, 2023, Odyssey Marine Exploration entered into a Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement, issuing promissory notes worth $14 million and warrants for shares. By December 23, 2024, the company had sold 7,377,912 shares of common stock, with investors later converting $1 million of debt into shares and purchasing additional shares in July 2025. These transactions increased the company’s outstanding shares to 39,134,525, impacting its financial structure and investor relations.

Spark’s Take on OMEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMEX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of Odyssey Marine Exploration is driven by significant financial instability and challenging valuations. While technical analysis presents some positive short-term momentum, these are overshadowed by the company’s weak financial performance and negative valuation metrics. The recent achievement of Nasdaq compliance is a positive note, but it does not substantially alter the fundamental challenges faced by the company.

To see Spark’s full report on OMEX stock, click here.

More about Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. operates in the marine exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and recovery of deep-ocean resources. The company is involved in the issuance of promissory notes and common stock to institutional and accredited investors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,611,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $40.42M

For an in-depth examination of OMEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue