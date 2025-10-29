Odfjell SE to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Odfjell SE ( (GB:0J77) ) just unveiled an update.

Odfjell SE is set to release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025. The results will be available on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the company’s website, followed by a live webcast presentation the next day. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s operational performance and market positioning.

More about Odfjell SE

Odfjell Group is a leading provider of sea transport and storage of chemicals and other liquid specialty cargo. The company operates a fleet of around 70 ships globally and has a terminal division with four tank terminals located in the USA, Korea, and Belgium. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Odfjell Group has 12 international offices and approximately 2300 employees.

Average Trading Volume: 64,171

Current Market Cap: NOK8.41B

