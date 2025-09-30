ODDITY Tech Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A ( (ODD) ) is now available.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 13, 2025, in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel. The meeting will involve voting on key proposals, including the re-appointment of its independent registered public accounting firm and the re-election of a board director. Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2025, are entitled to vote, and the company encourages participation either in person or through proxy voting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will address important governance issues and potentially impact the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (ODD) stock is a Buy with a $78.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A stock, see the ODD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ODD is a Outperform.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Class A shows strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by significant revenue growth and strategic expansion. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation appears high, which tempers the overall score.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on innovative solutions and services. The company is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel, and is involved in providing advanced technological products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary products are not mentioned in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 791,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.41B

