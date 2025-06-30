Ocumension Therapeutics Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ocumension Therapeutics ( (HK:1477) ) has provided an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for identifying and recommending candidates for the company’s board of directors. This move is part of the company’s efforts to ensure compliance with applicable laws and listing standards, and to enhance the governance process by including a diverse and independent board composition.

More about Ocumension Therapeutics

Ocumension Therapeutics is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on developing and commercializing ophthalmic therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,170,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.57B

