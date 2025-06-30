Ocumension Therapeutics Updates Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ocumension Therapeutics ( (HK:1477) ) has provided an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced changes to its Nomination Committee in response to upcoming amendments to the Corporate Governance Code. Dr. Qin XIE and Mr. Ting Yuk Anthony WU have been appointed as new members, effective June 30, 2025, enhancing the committee’s composition with a blend of independent and non-executive directors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1477) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.29 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ocumension Therapeutics stock, see the HK:1477 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ocumension Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 7,170,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.57B

