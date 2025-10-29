Oculis Holding AG Suspends $100 Million Share Sale Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Oculis Holding ( (OCS) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Oculis Holding AG announced the suspension and termination of its sales agreement prospectus supplement with Leerink Partners LLC, initially set up for the sale of up to $100 million of its ordinary shares. Despite the termination of the ATM Prospectus, no shares had been sold under this agreement, and the sales agreement itself remains in effect, pending the filing of a new prospectus or registration statement.

The most recent analyst rating on (OCS) stock is a Hold with a $21.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oculis Holding stock, see the OCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OCS is a Neutral.

Oculis Holding’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, with significant operational losses and negative cash flows. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Oculis Holding

Oculis Holding AG is a company based in Zug, Switzerland, operating in the healthcare industry. It focuses on developing innovative ophthalmic treatments and solutions to address unmet medical needs in eye care.

Average Trading Volume: 37,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.15B

