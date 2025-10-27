Octava Minerals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Octava Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:OCT) ) just unveiled an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd. has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 26, 2025, in Perth, WA. The company has opted to distribute meeting materials electronically, aligning with recent legislative changes, and encourages shareholders to submit proxy voting instructions online. This move reflects Octava’s commitment to modernizing its communication methods and ensuring shareholder engagement.

More about Octava Minerals Ltd.

Octava Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of various mineral projects. Their primary products include copper, zinc, silver, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, antimony, gold, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGMs), with projects located in Federation, Byro, Yallalong, and East Kimberley.

Average Trading Volume: 928,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.55M

