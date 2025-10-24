OceanFirst Financial Reports Q3 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Oceanfirst Financial ( (OCFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oceanfirst Financial presented to its investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp., a regional bank headquartered in New Jersey, provides commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services across the northeastern United States. In its latest earnings report, OceanFirst Financial Corp. announced a net income of $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from the previous year’s $24.1 million, but an increase from the previous quarter’s $16.2 million. The company reported a net interest income increase to $90.7 million, driven by a higher net interest margin of 2.91%, despite a challenging interest rate environment. Key highlights include a significant loan growth of $372.9 million and deposit growth to $10.4 billion, alongside a strategic decision to outsource residential loan originations, which is expected to reduce workforce and operating expenses. Looking ahead, OceanFirst Financial’s management remains optimistic about continued growth in its commercial loan pipeline and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and financial performance.

