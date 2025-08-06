Ocean Wilsons CFO Sells Shares, Holds No Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Ocean Wilsons Holdings ( (GB:OCN) ) has provided an update.
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that its Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Leslie Rans, sold 500 ordinary shares at an average price of £12.41 per share. Following this transaction, Leslie Rans no longer holds any shares in the company, which may indicate a shift in personal investment strategy or confidence in the company’s future performance.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OCN) stock is a Hold with a £17.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ocean Wilsons Holdings stock, see the GB:OCN Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:OCN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OCN is a Outperform.
Ocean Wilsons Holdings scores well due to its strong financial position and promising technical indicators. The strategic sale of Wilson Sons and capital return plan is a positive corporate event, potentially increasing shareholder value. While valuation is reasonable, the low dividend yield might not attract income-focused investors. Overall, the company demonstrates solid fundamentals with a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder returns.
More about Ocean Wilsons Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 187,213
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £319.7M
