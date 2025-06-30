Ocean Power Technologies Secures U.S. Patent for Marine Charging

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ocean Power Technologies ( (OPTT) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, Ocean Power Technologies announced that it has been awarded a U.S. patent for a system and method for vehicle charging, specifically designed for autonomous, floating marine charging solutions. This patent enhances OPT’s ability to support clients in remote marine environments by enabling electric vessels to recharge at sea, thus minimizing downtime and eliminating the need for port infrastructure. The innovation is expected to expand the endurance of OPT’s WAM-V® autonomous surface vehicles, benefiting defense, commercial, and scientific sectors.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPTT is a Neutral.

Ocean Power Technologies faces significant financial challenges with poor profitability and cash flow metrics, which heavily impact its overall score. However, technical indicators suggest some potential for short-term improvement, and recent corporate events provide a positive outlook for future operational and financial stability.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) is a leader in innovative and sustainable marine energy and data solutions. The company provides intelligent maritime solutions and services for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Their products include the PowerBuoy® platforms, which offer clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications, and WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 3,981,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $85.44M

