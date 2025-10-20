Observe Medical ASA Completes Successful Subsequent Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Observe Medical ASA ( (DE:OM50) ) is now available.

Observe Medical ASA has successfully completed a subsequent offering, resulting in the subscription and allocation of 24 million new shares at NOK 0.50 per share, increasing its registered share capital to NOK 57,182,333.04. This capital increase is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position, allowing it to further leverage its expertise in medical technology sales and commercialization, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests positively.

Observe Medical is a Nordic medtech company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, focusing on the development, marketing, and sale of innovative medical technology products globally. The company specializes in urine measurement and ultrasound technology, aiming to enhance patient welfare and clinical data accuracy while promoting positive health economics.

