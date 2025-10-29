OBIC Co. Reports Strong Earnings Growth

OBIC Co ( (OBIIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OBIC Co presented to its investors.

OBIC Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the software and IT services sector, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and specializes in providing comprehensive business software solutions. The company is known for its robust software offerings tailored to various industries, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, OBIC Co. showcased a strong financial performance with significant growth across key metrics. The company reported a notable increase in net sales and profits, reflecting its strategic initiatives and market demand for its software solutions.

The company’s net sales rose by 11.2% year-on-year to ¥65,784 million, while operating profit surged by 13.0% to ¥43,655 million. Ordinary profit also saw a substantial increase of 17.3%, reaching ¥52,228 million. Profit attributable to owners of the parent company climbed by 16.4% to ¥37,303 million, underscoring OBIC’s effective operational strategies and market positioning. Additionally, the company’s comprehensive income experienced a remarkable rise of 143.7%, amounting to ¥70,106 million.

OBIC Co.’s financial position remains robust, with total assets increasing to ¥568,363 million and net assets reaching ¥487,360 million. The equity-to-asset ratio stands at a healthy 85.7%, indicating a strong financial foundation. The company also announced a forecasted annual dividend of ¥74.00 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, OBIC Co. maintains a positive outlook, with projected growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its software offerings to meet evolving customer needs, positioning itself for sustained growth in the competitive IT services sector.

