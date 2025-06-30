Oberoi Realty Announces Trading Window Closure Ahead of Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oberoi Realty Limited ( (IN:OBEROIRLTY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oberoi Realty Limited has announced the closure of its trading window from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, are communicated to the stock exchanges. This move is in compliance with SEBI regulations and the company’s insider trading prevention code, ensuring transparency and integrity in financial disclosures.

Oberoi Realty Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects. The company is known for its premium offerings and has a significant presence in Mumbai, India.

