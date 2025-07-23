Oatly Group Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses in Mid-2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oatly Group ( (OTLY) ) has shared an announcement.

Oatly Group AB reported its interim financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a significant net loss, attributed to high costs of goods sold and increased expenses in research and development, as well as selling, general, and administrative expenses. This financial performance may impact Oatly’s market positioning and investor confidence, as the company continues to navigate challenges in the competitive plant-based food industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (OTLY) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oatly Group stock, see the OTLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OTLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTLY is a Neutral.

Oatly’s overall score is driven by improvements in operational efficiency and positive technical momentum. However, financial instability and valuation challenges weigh heavily. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook, reflecting both progress and ongoing regional challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on OTLY stock, click here.

More about Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is a company in the plant-based food and beverage industry, primarily known for its oat-based products. The company focuses on providing sustainable and nutritious alternatives to dairy products, targeting health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions.

Average Trading Volume: 122,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $455.8M

Find detailed analytics on OTLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue