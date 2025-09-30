Oatly Group Enhances Financial Liquidity with New Bonds and Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Oatly Group ( (OTLY) ).

On September 30, 2025, Oatly Group AB announced a series of financial arrangements aimed at refinancing its existing $130 million term loan and enhancing liquidity. The company issued SEK 1,700 million in Nordic Bonds and entered into a SEK 750 million super senior revolving credit facility, both of which are linked to sustainability performance indicators. These moves are expected to provide Oatly with more favorable financial terms and strengthen its market position. Additionally, the company appointed Rhulane Shiburi as an employee representative on its board of directors, reflecting its commitment to inclusive governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (OTLY) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oatly Group stock, see the OTLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OTLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTLY is a Neutral.

Oatly’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows ongoing profitability challenges and financial instability. Technical analysis provides a positive outlook with bullish momentum, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily. The earnings call offers some optimism with cost efficiency improvements, yet regional challenges temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on OTLY stock, click here.

More about Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is a company operating in the food and beverage industry, primarily known for its oat-based products. The company focuses on providing plant-based dairy alternatives and has a significant market presence in promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly food options.

Average Trading Volume: 142,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $512.6M

For a thorough assessment of OTLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue