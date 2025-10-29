Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Appoints New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Class A ( (OACC) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Thomas Sweeney resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences, with no disagreements with the board or management. George A. Martinez, a Senior Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management, was appointed as the new CFO on the same day. Mr. Martinez, a Certified Public Accountant with a background in real estate and financial services, will not receive compensation for his role and has no employment agreement with the company. His appointment is not connected to any arrangements or transactions requiring disclosure.

More about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Class A

Average Trading Volume: 73,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into OACC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue