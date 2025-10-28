NZME Upgrades FY25 Earnings Guidance Amid Positive Business Momentum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NZME ( (NZMEF) ) has provided an announcement.

NZME Limited has upgraded its FY25 Operating EBITDA guidance to between $59 million and $62 million, up from the previous range of $57 million to $59 million. This adjustment reflects a 12% increase from FY24’s Operating EBITDA of $54.2 million, indicating a positive recovery in business performance amid ongoing economic challenges. The improved revenue performance and cost control measures are expected to strengthen NZME’s position as it approaches FY26.

More about NZME

NZME Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, providing a range of services and products including news, radio, and digital media content. The company focuses on delivering engaging content to audiences in New Zealand, leveraging its multiple platforms to reach a wide market.

See more data about NZMEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue