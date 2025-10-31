NWPX Infrastructure Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Northwest Pipe ( (NWPX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northwest Pipe presented to its investors.

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc., a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products in North America, specializes in engineered water transmission systems and precast infrastructure solutions.

The company reported record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $151.1 million, marking a 16% increase year-over-year. The Water Transmission Systems segment led the growth with a 20.9% increase in net sales, contributing significantly to the company’s overall performance.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $32.2 million, a 19% rise from the previous year, and a net income of $13.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share. The company’s backlog for Water Transmission Systems stood at $257 million, with confirmed orders pushing it to $301 million, indicating strong future demand. Additionally, the company repurchased $15.8 million of its common stock, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

Looking ahead, NWPX Infrastructure anticipates steady performance in the fourth quarter, with expectations for continued strength in the Water Transmission Systems segment and modest improvements in the Precast segment. The company is poised for a robust project bidding period, which should bolster its backlog and position it well for 2026.

