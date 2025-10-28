NVC International Sells Significant ETIC Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NVC International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2222) ) just unveiled an update.

NVC International Holdings Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhuhai SSL, has disposed of a significant number of ETIC shares via block trade transactions on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company sold 5,410,000 ETIC shares for approximately RMB13,092,200, following a previous disposal of 7,840,000 shares within the past year. This move reduces their holdings to 7,113,832 shares, representing about 0.4% of ETIC’s total issued shares. The disposals, conducted at a discount to the market price, are classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial asset management strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 110,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$365.2M

