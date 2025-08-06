Nuveen Churchill Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company achieved a net investment income of $0.46 per share, despite a net realized and unrealized loss of $0.14 per share. The net asset value per share slightly decreased to $17.92 from $17.96 in the previous quarter. The company declared a third quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share. The portfolio remains robust with a low non-accrual rate and significant liquidity, positioning the company to capitalize on investment opportunities. The company completed a $100 million share repurchase program and maintains a strong financial condition with over $300 million in liquidity and no near-term debt maturities.

The most recent analyst rating on (NCDL) stock is a Buy with a $19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. stock, see the NCDL Stock Forecast page.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. demonstrates strong financial growth and profitability, supported by a robust balance sheet. The technical indicators suggest potential for price improvement, while the valuation is attractive, particularly for dividend-focused investors. The positive earnings call further underscores the company’s solid performance and strategic positioning, mitigating some liquidity concerns due to negative cash flow.

More about Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) is a specialty finance company that primarily invests in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It is managed by Churchill DLC Advisor LLC and Churchill Asset Management LLC, both affiliates of Nuveen, LLC, which is part of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). Churchill is a leading capital provider for private equity-backed middle market companies and operates as the exclusive U.S. middle market direct lending and private capital business of Nuveen and TIAA.

Average Trading Volume: 211,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $814.1M

