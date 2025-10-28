NutryFarm International Expands Operations with New Business Segment and Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NutryFarm International ( (SG:AZT) ) is now available.

NutryFarm International Limited’s subsidiary, AI Nova Pte Ltd, has launched a new business segment focusing on high performance computing, data center operations, and telecommunication services. This expansion includes entering into significant service agreements to supply cloud-based computing and related services, supported by a corporate guarantee to secure obligations under these contracts. Additionally, a new memorandum of understanding has been established between AI Nova Sdn Bhd and Asas Panorama Sdn Bhd, indicating strategic partnerships and potential growth opportunities.

NutryFarm International Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, is currently under judicial management. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in various sectors including high performance computing equipment leasing, data center operations, and telecommunication services, primarily serving enterprise and individual users in Singapore.

