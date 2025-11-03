Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:NGS) ) has issued an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd announced a proposed issue of securities, including 25 million unlisted options and 100 million ordinary fully paid shares, set to be issued on December 18, 2025. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and enhance its market presence, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by providing additional capital for growth initiatives.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd is a company operating in the nutritional industry, focusing on developing products that support growth and development. The company is primarily engaged in producing nutritional supplements aimed at enhancing growth in children.

Average Trading Volume: 393,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.28M

