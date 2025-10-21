Nutrien Initiates Shutdown of Trinidad Nitrogen Operations Amid Supply Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nutrien ( (TSE:NTR) ) is now available.

Nutrien Ltd. has announced a controlled shutdown of its Trinidad Nitrogen operations due to port access restrictions and unreliable natural gas supply, which have impacted the facility’s financial performance. Despite this, Nutrien expects to meet its 2025 nitrogen sales volume targets, thanks to strong performance from its North American operations, and continues to engage with stakeholders to assess future options.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTR) stock is a Hold with a C$87.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTR is a Neutral.

Nutrien’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial stability, operational strengths, and market positioning. Strong cash flow and operational performance, particularly in potash, are key positives. However, profitability pressures and market challenges in certain segments temper the outlook.

More about Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services, operating a world-class network of production, distribution, and agricultural retail facilities. The company focuses on creating long-term value by investing in its business across the agricultural value chain and maintaining essential resources and stakeholder relationships.

Average Trading Volume: 1,500,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$39.39B

