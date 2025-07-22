Nuix to Release Shares from Voluntary Escrow Following Rampiva Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nuix Ltd. ( (AU:NXL) ) has provided an update.

Nuix Limited has announced the release of 457,871 fully paid ordinary shares from voluntary escrow, effective 31 July 2025. These shares were initially issued as part of the acquisition of Rampiva, completed in July 2023. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing market liquidity and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXL) stock is a Hold with a A$2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nuix Ltd. stock, see the AU:NXL Stock Forecast page.

Nuix is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, enabling customers to efficiently process and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data with forensic precision. The company focuses on empowering clients to uncover truths in the digital realm, making data searchable and actionable at scale.

Average Trading Volume: 1,217,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$833.4M

