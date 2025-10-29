Nucor’s Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Future Outlook

Nucor ( (NUE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nucor presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nucor Corporation is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products in North America, known for its extensive recycling operations and diverse product offerings, including carbon and alloy steel, metal building systems, and utility structures.

In the third quarter of 2025, Nucor reported net earnings of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, on net sales of $8.52 billion. This represents a slight increase from the previous quarter’s earnings of $603 million and a significant rise from $250 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an EBITDA of $1.27 billion and a strong balance sheet with $2.75 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company also maintained its robust credit ratings, with Moody’s upgrading its long-term credit rating to A3. Nucor continued its strategic expansion with new production facilities and returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Nucor anticipates a decrease in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by expected lower volumes and selling prices in its steel mills and products segments. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on its long-term growth strategy and maintaining financial strength.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue