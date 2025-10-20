Nuclear Vision Appoints Andrey Shutov as COO to Drive Uranium Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Gold Digger Resources Inc ( (TSE:NUKV) ).

Nuclear Vision Limited has appointed Andrey Shutov, former President of Uranium One Group, as its new Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move aims to accelerate the company’s proprietary exploration programs and uranium M&A strategy, leveraging Shutov’s extensive experience in international uranium operations. His leadership is expected to enhance Nuclear Vision’s technical and operational strategies, positioning the company for growth in the expanding global uranium market. Additionally, the company has renewed its mineral claims in Botswana and plans to pursue near-term accretive uranium M&A opportunities.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NUKV is a Neutral.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is in its exploration phase with no revenue generation, affecting its financial performance. However, its strong equity position and new strategic initiatives in uranium exploration present potential for future growth. Technical indicators show positive momentum, though valuation remains challenging due to lack of earnings.

More about Gold Digger Resources Inc

Nuclear Vision Limited is a publicly listed uranium exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company holds the UA92 uranium project in Botswana, which encompasses over 2,400 km² within the proven Karoo Basin. It is led by a team of world-class uranium explorers, technologists, and financiers.

Average Trading Volume: 23,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.05M

