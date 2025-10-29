Nuburu Forms Joint Venture for NATO Drone Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nuburu ( (BURU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Nuburu, Inc. announced a Strategic Framework Agreement with Nuburu Defense LLC and Maddox Defense Incorporated to form a joint venture focused on developing military drones for NATO and commercial UAV applications. The venture, which is expected to be established under Italian law, aims to leverage Nuburu’s blue-laser technology and Maddox’s UAV expertise, targeting a market opportunity of $7-$10.3 billion annually in NATO UAV defense and projecting $100 million in annual revenue by 2028. Nuburu Defense will contribute up to $10 million, while Maddox will provide assets and expertise, with Nuburu Defense retaining controlling interest. This collaboration is poised to enhance Nuburu’s presence in defense and commercial sectors, aligning innovation and compliance with NATO standards.

Spark’s Take on BURU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BURU is a Underperform.

Nuburu’s overall stock score reflects significant financial instability, with weak income and cash flow performance, a concerning balance sheet, and poor technical indicators. However, the recent strategic partnership with HUMBL offers a potential growth avenue, partially offsetting negative financial metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on BURU stock, click here.

More about Nuburu

NUBURU, Inc., founded in 2015, is a global pioneer in high-performance blue-laser technology. The company is expanding into defense-tech, security, and critical-infrastructure resilience sectors, leveraging internal R&D and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive Defense & Security Hub.

Average Trading Volume: 132,272,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $49.84M

Learn more about BURU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue