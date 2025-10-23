NRW Holdings Limited Releases 2025 Modern Slavery Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) just unveiled an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has released its Modern Slavery Statement for the financial year 2025, detailing the measures taken to identify and mitigate modern slavery risks within its operations and supply chains. This statement, part of NRW’s annual reporting suite, complies with the Modern Slavery Act 2018, outlining the company’s structure, operations, and the steps taken to assess and address modern slavery risks. The statement reflects NRW’s commitment to ethical practices and transparency, potentially enhancing its reputation and stakeholder trust.

More about NRW Holdings Limited

NRW Holdings Limited is a company operating primarily in Australia, focusing on sectors such as civil construction, mining services, and urban infrastructure. The company provides a range of services including civil and mining contracting, urban infrastructure, and engineering services, with a strong emphasis on maintaining ethical operations and supply chains.

