NRW Holdings Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) has shared an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, at the Duxton Hotel in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit questions in advance, as the meeting will address various business matters outlined in the Notice of Meeting. This AGM is a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

NRW Holdings Limited operates in the civil, mining, and urban infrastructure sectors, providing a range of services including civil construction, mining services, and urban infrastructure solutions. The company focuses on delivering high-quality projects across Australia, catering to both public and private sector clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,515,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.25B

