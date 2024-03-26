NRG Energy Announces Executive Leadership Transition

The latest update is out from Nrg Energy (NRG).

NRG Energy, Inc. has announced the retirement of Elizabeth Killinger, Executive Vice President of NRG Home. Rasesh Patel, the current EVP of Smart Home, will take over the leadership role with immediate effect. Killinger will continue in an advisory role until January 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. This leadership change is aimed at maintaining the company’s strategic direction and operational excellence in the energy sector.

See more data about NRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.