NRC Group ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NRC Group ASA ( (NNRRF) ) has shared an update.

NRC Group ASA has announced the release of its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, scheduled for November 4th. The presentation will be conducted by CEO Anders Gustafsson and CFO Åsgeir Nord, and will be available both in-person at the House of Oslo and via a live webcast. This event is significant for investors, analysts, and journalists as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about NRC Group ASA

Average Trading Volume: 599,642

Current Market Cap: NOK1.38B

For detailed information about NNRRF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue