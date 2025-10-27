NRB Bearings Declares Interim Dividend and Announces Key Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from NRB Bearings Ltd. ( (IN:NRBBEARING) ) is now available.

NRB Bearings Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share, reflecting a 125% payout. The company also reported the resignation of Mr. Kishor Harish Talreja as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, with Ms. Khyati Hemang Danani appointed as his successor. Additionally, the Board approved the acquisition of a 99% stake in Sahney Bearings Private Limited to explore business expansion opportunities. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen NRB Bearings’ market position and operational capabilities.

More about NRB Bearings Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd. operates in the bearing industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality bearings. The company serves various sectors, including automotive and industrial applications, and is known for its innovative solutions and market leadership in the bearing segment.

Average Trading Volume: 10,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.82B INR

See more data about NRBBEARING stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue