Novo Nordisk’s SELECT-LIFE Study: Long-term Insights on Semaglutide

Novo Nordisk ((NVO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The SELECT-LIFE study, officially titled ‘SELECT Follow-up Study to Evaluate Long-term Impact oF Anti-obEsity Medication,’ aims to assess the long-term effects of semaglutide in individuals who participated in the SELECT Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. This observational study is significant as it seeks to understand the enduring impact of anti-obesity medication on health outcomes over a decade.

Intervention/Treatment: The study does not involve any new interventions. Participants will not receive specific treatments as part of SELECT-LIFE, and their healthcare will continue under their regular doctors’ guidance.

Study Design: SELECT-LIFE is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. Participants will complete health questionnaires every six months for up to ten years, providing insights into the long-term effects of the medication they received during the SELECT trial.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 13, 2021, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on October 2, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The ongoing SELECT-LIFE study could influence Novo Nordisk’s stock performance by providing valuable data on the long-term benefits of semaglutide, potentially enhancing investor confidence. As the obesity treatment market grows, insights from this study may also impact competitors and the broader industry landscape.

The SELECT-LIFE study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

