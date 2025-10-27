Novo Nordisk’s CagriSema Study: A New Horizon in Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk ((NVO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Novo Nordisk is conducting a study titled ‘The Effect of Cagrilintide and Semaglutide Combination Treatment Compared to a Weight-loss Inducing Diet on Energy Metabolism in Persons Living With Obesity.’ The study aims to assess how the combination of Cagrilintide and Semaglutide, known as CagriSema, influences metabolism compared to a low-energy diet. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for obesity, a major global health concern.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the effects of CagriSema, a combination of Cagrilintide and Semaglutide administered subcutaneously, against a low-energy diet. CagriSema is an investigational drug designed to aid weight loss and improve metabolic health.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to either the CagriSema group or a low-energy diet group in the first phase, followed by CagriSema treatment for all in the second phase.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 13, 2025, with the latest update on October 7, 2025. It is currently recruiting participants, indicating active progress towards its estimated completion.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Novo Nordisk’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in obesity treatment. Given the competitive landscape in obesity therapeutics, positive outcomes could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s market position against rivals.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

