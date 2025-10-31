NoviqTech Expands with New Platforms and Strategic Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tymlez Group Ltd. ( (AU:NVQ) ) has provided an update.

NoviqTech Limited has launched several initiatives to strengthen its position in the technology sector, particularly in sustainable fuels and quantum computing. The company introduced Fuel Central, a platform for sustainable fuels traceability, and Quantum Intelligence Pty Ltd, a subsidiary focused on integrating quantum computing with AI and blockchain. A $1.08 million placement was completed to support the development of Quantum Intelligence. Additionally, NoviqTech appointed Niv Dagan to its board and participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services. These developments are part of NoviqTech’s strategy to expand its market presence and enhance its product ecosystem, which includes Carbon Central, NoviqAI, and Quantum Intelligence.

More about Tymlez Group Ltd.

NoviqTech Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on sustainable fuels, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies. The company is known for its platforms like Carbon Central and Quantum Intelligence, which aim to enhance operational performance and sustainability through advanced computing solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -77.39%

Average Trading Volume: 1,234,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.3M

