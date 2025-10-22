Novavax Enters Lease Agreement with AstraZeneca

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Novavax ( (NVAX) ).

On October 17, 2025, Novavax, Inc. entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca to assign the lease of its Gaithersburg, MD facility, resulting in a total of $59.8 million payable by AstraZeneca. This transaction, along with related asset and parcel sales, is expected to lead to non-cash impairment charges of between $96 million and $98 million in the third quarter of 2025, though it will not impact Novavax’s cash flow. The move signifies a strategic shift for Novavax as it relocates its headquarters and restructures its asset portfolio, potentially impacting its operational focus and financial standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (NVAX) stock is a Sell with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Novavax stock, see the NVAX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NVAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVAX is a Neutral.

Novavax’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial instability and mixed technical indicators. However, positive earnings call sentiment and strategic corporate events provide some support.

More about Novavax

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company is known for its work on vaccines for diseases such as COVID-19, leveraging its proprietary recombinant nanoparticle technology.

Average Trading Volume: 6,438,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.43B

