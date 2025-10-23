Novautek Technologies Advances in Global AI and Robotics Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Applied Development Holdings ( (HK:0519) ) just unveiled an update.

Novautek Technologies Group Limited has achieved significant milestones in its international sales deployment, establishing a comprehensive marketing network that combines online and offline channels. The company has successfully entered key markets such as the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with notable projects in Malaysia and Pakistan, highlighting the global recognition of its products. With the global artificial intelligence market expected to surpass US$1 trillion by 2030, Novautek is poised to leverage its global supply chain and marketing system to capture early-mover advantages in the expanding robot market.

More about Applied Development Holdings

Novautek Technologies Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on artificial intelligence robots and autonomous driving applications. The company is committed to expanding its international market presence, particularly in the fields of ‘artificial intelligence +’ robots products and solutions, under the philosophy of ‘Chinese Smart Manufacturing, Empowering the Globe.’

YTD Price Performance: 170.41%

Average Trading Volume: 9,085,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$855.4M

For a thorough assessment of 0519 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue