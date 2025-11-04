Novanta Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Novanta ( (NOVT) ).

Novanta Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a 1.4% increase in GAAP revenue to $247.8 million and a GAAP net income of $10.7 million. The company also reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.30 and an adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million. The results exceeded expectations due to strong business fundamentals, new product revenues, and significant growth in the Advanced Surgery business, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x and a 17% increase in bookings year-over-year.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOVT) stock is a Hold with a $141.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Novanta stock, see the NOVT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NOVT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOVT is a Neutral.

Novanta’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, driving the overall score. However, high valuation and technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions pose risks. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Novanta

Novanta Inc. is a technology company that serves as a trusted partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions that enhance the capabilities of its clients in the medical and advanced technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 412,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.57B

