Novabase Completes Share Acquisitions Under Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Novabase SGPS ( (GB:0MTZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Novabase has announced the completion of a series of share acquisitions under its share buyback program, which was initiated in December 2024. As of October 24, 2025, the company holds 700,661 shares, representing 1.82% of its share capital, a move that may strengthen its market position and shareholder value.

More about Novabase SGPS

Novabase SGPS operates in the technology and IT services industry, focusing on providing software solutions and consulting services. The company is known for its market focus on digital transformation and innovation, catering to various sectors including finance, telecommunications, and government.

Average Trading Volume: 2,557

Current Market Cap: €334.2M

Learn more about 0MTZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue