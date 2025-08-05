Nova Eye Medical Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Nova Eye Medical ( (AU:EYE) ).

Nova Eye Medical Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Thomas Anthony Spurling acquiring 300,000 ordinary shares through the conversion of performance rights. This change, approved at the company’s AGM in November 2024, increases Spurling’s direct shareholding to 1,030,969 shares. The adjustment in shareholding reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited operates in the medical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic treatment technologies. The company primarily offers products and services aimed at improving eye health, with a particular emphasis on glaucoma treatment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 491,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$41.2M



