Note Inc. Reports Accelerated Revenue Growth in Q3 FY2025

note inc. ( (JP:5243) ) just unveiled an update.

Note Inc. has reported a significant acceleration in revenue growth for Q3 FY2025, with a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of Gross Merchandise Value in its core note business, fueled by the proliferation of generative AI and the platform’s network effect. The company anticipates continued high revenue growth rates, targeting 20-30% from the fiscal year ending November 2025 onwards, as it leverages AI advancements and platform expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5243) stock is a Hold with a Yen1501.00 price target.

More about note inc.

Note Inc. operates in the digital content industry, focusing on platforms for content creation and distribution. Its primary products include the note business, note pro business, and the TALES IP development business, with a market focus on leveraging generative AI to enhance content creation and consumption.

Average Trading Volume: 277,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen21.65B

