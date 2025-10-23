Norwood Financial Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Norwood Financial ( (NWFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Norwood Financial presented to its investors.

Norwood Financial Corp, the parent company of Wayne Bank, operates in the banking sector with a focus on community banking services across Northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York. The company is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol NWFL.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter and year-to-date 2025, Norwood Financial Corp reported a significant increase in earnings, with a fully diluted EPS of $0.89, marking an 85% rise compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s strategic focus on growth and efficiency has resulted in improved profitability and credit quality.

Key financial highlights include a 72 basis point increase in return on assets to 1.40%, and a net interest margin increase of 64 basis points over the previous year. The company also reported a 5.4% growth in loans during the third quarter and a 15% annualized growth in deposits year-to-date, with a reduction in deposit costs by 19 basis points since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Norwood Financial’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their disciplined approach to growth and the successful launch of their ‘Every Day Better’ brand, which has been well-received by customers and employees alike. The company continues to focus on delivering strong results for shareholders while maintaining a robust community banking presence.

