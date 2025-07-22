Norwest Minerals Boosts Gold Resources and Launches New Drilling Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norwest Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:NWM) ) just unveiled an update.

Norwest Minerals Limited has reported significant progress in its Bulgera Gold Project, highlighted by a 33% increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate and the commencement of a Reverse Circulation drilling program. The company successfully raised $4.85 million to support ongoing exploration and development, positioning itself for potential resource growth and strengthening its market presence in the gold mining sector.

More about Norwest Minerals Ltd.

Norwest Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Bulgera Gold Project and Marymia East, located in Western Australia, which are part of the Plutonic Well greenstone belt known for its rich gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,476,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.56M

