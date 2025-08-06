Norwest Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Norwest Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:NWM) ) has provided an announcement.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Oliver Carton’s holdings. The update reveals that Carton has acquired 5,000,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.03, expiring on August 5, 2030. This allotment could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor perceptions, reflecting strategic moves within the company’s leadership.

More about Norwest Minerals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,158,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.1M

