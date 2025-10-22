Norwegian Air Shuttle Reports Record Quarterly Results and Strategic Expansions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reported its strongest quarterly results in history, with significant profits and milestones such as paying its first-ever dividend and acquiring additional Boeing aircraft. The company achieved record passenger numbers and operational performance, particularly with its subsidiary Widerøe. Norwegian also expanded its fleet with more Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and launched new routes from Denmark, emphasizing sustainability with a focus on reducing CO2 emissions. Looking ahead, Norwegian has adjusted its winter capacity to align with demand, indicating strong booking trends and a promising winter season.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FGH) stock is a Buy with a NOK17.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock, see the GB:0FGH Stock Forecast page.

More about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA operates in the airline industry, providing passenger air transport services. The company focuses on offering affordable flights across Europe with a commitment to maintaining a modern and fuel-efficient fleet.

Average Trading Volume: 5,262,997

Current Market Cap: NOK17.7B

For detailed information about 0FGH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue