Norwegian Air Shuttle Reports Record July Passengers and Announces First Dividend

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) has provided an announcement.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reported a record number of passengers in July, with 2,566,235 passengers, marking the highest monthly figure since July 2019. The company also announced its first-ever dividend payment, reflecting strong financial health and positive booking momentum as it heads into the autumn season. Widerøe, part of the group, also saw a record number of passengers, contributing to a total of 2,928,572 passengers for the group. Despite challenges in European air traffic control, operational performance remained robust, indicating a strong recovery post-pandemic.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FGH) stock is a Buy with a NOK14.00 price target.
More about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline company operating in the aviation industry, primarily offering passenger air travel services. The company focuses on providing flights across Europe and has a significant market presence in the Nordic region.
Average Trading Volume: 11,138,478
Current Market Cap: NOK17.72B
