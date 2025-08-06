Norwegian Air Shuttle Reports Record July Passengers and Announces First Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) has provided an announcement.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reported a record number of passengers in July, with 2,566,235 passengers, marking the highest monthly figure since July 2019. The company also announced its first-ever dividend payment, reflecting strong financial health and positive booking momentum as it heads into the autumn season. Widerøe, part of the group, also saw a record number of passengers, contributing to a total of 2,928,572 passengers for the group. Despite challenges in European air traffic control, operational performance remained robust, indicating a strong recovery post-pandemic.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FGH) stock is a Buy with a NOK14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock, see the GB:0FGH Stock Forecast page.

More about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline company operating in the aviation industry, primarily offering passenger air travel services. The company focuses on providing flights across Europe and has a significant market presence in the Nordic region.

Average Trading Volume: 11,138,478

Current Market Cap: NOK17.72B

See more insights into 0FGH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue