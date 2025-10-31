NorthWestern Energy’s Q3 2025 Financial Performance and Strategic Plans

Northwestern ( (NWE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northwestern presented to its investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., operating as NorthWestern Energy, is a utility company providing electricity and natural gas services to customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company is known for its commitment to delivering safe and reliable energy solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, NorthWestern Energy reported a decrease in GAAP earnings per share to $0.62 from $0.76 in the previous year, while adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share rose to $0.79 from $0.65. The company also affirmed its 2025 earnings guidance and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $38.2 million, a decrease from $46.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher operating expenses and interest costs. However, the company’s adjusted non-GAAP net income increased to $48.4 million, reflecting strong operational performance. Additionally, NorthWestern Energy is progressing with its merger with Black Hills Corporation, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The company remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, affirming a capital investment plan of $2.7 billion for 2025-2029, aimed at supporting a 4% to 6% growth rate in its rate base. NorthWestern Energy is also working on several strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Colstrip Units 3 and 4 and the development of new generation capacity in South Dakota.

Looking ahead, NorthWestern Energy is committed to maintaining its dividend payout ratio and executing its strategic growth plans, while navigating the regulatory landscape and market conditions to enhance shareholder value.

