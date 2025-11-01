Northwest Pipe Reports Record-Setting Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Northwest Pipe Reports Record-Setting Earnings Call

Northwest Pipe Reports Record-Setting Earnings Call

Northwest Pipe ((NWPX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Northwest Pipe Company recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment despite some challenges. The company reported record-setting results, particularly in its Water Transmission Systems segment, and improved cash flow generation. However, it faced a sequential decline in backlog and margin compression in the Precast segment. Overall, the positive aspects of the performance outweighed the challenges, indicating strong execution and strategic growth positioning.

Record-Setting Quarterly Results

Northwest Pipe Company achieved its highest quarterly revenue, gross profit, and EPS in the company’s history. Consolidated net sales reached $151.1 million, marking a 16% increase year-over-year, with EPS growing by 35% compared to the prior year period. This milestone underscores the company’s robust financial performance and strategic execution.

Strong Performance in Water Transmission Systems (WTS)

The Water Transmission Systems segment delivered record net sales of $103.9 million, up 20.9% year-over-year. This growth was driven by favorable market dynamics and sustained customer demand, with tons produced rising 14% year-over-year. The segment’s performance highlights its critical role in the company’s overall success.

Robust Backlog and Bidding Activity

The WTS backlog stood at $301 million, an increase from $282 million a year ago. The company anticipates strong bidding activity in the fourth quarter, with about $200 million worth of work, setting up a strong entry into 2026. This robust backlog and bidding activity signal continued growth opportunities.

Improved Cash Flow Generation

Northwest Pipe generated $21 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, focusing on cash flow sustainability. Progress payments contributed positively to cash flow dynamics, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and strategic initiatives.

Environmental Product Declaration Published

In a move towards sustainability, Northwest Pipe published its first third-party verified Environmental Product Declaration for cement-mortar line welded steel pipe. This step emphasizes the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

Sequential Decline in WTS Backlog

Despite the overall positive performance, the WTS backlog experienced a sequential decline from $348 million in June to $301 million at quarter-end due to elevated shipping activity. This decline presents a challenge that the company aims to address moving forward.

Margin Compression in Precast Segment

The Precast segment faced a 3.4% decrease in gross profit to $10 million, attributed to changes in product mix and increased depreciation from new equipment investments. This margin compression highlights the need for strategic adjustments in this segment.

Challenges with Geneva Facility

The Geneva facility encountered margin pressures due to increased depreciation and operational shifts. However, improvements are expected as production stabilizes, indicating potential for future operational efficiency.

Forward-Looking Guidance

CEO Scott Montross emphasized a record-setting quarter with the highest quarterly revenue, gross profit, and EPS in the company’s history. The company remains on track for a record year in 2025, with expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Strategic priorities include margin focus, strategic acquisitions, and shareholder value return, positioning Northwest Pipe for continued success.

In summary, Northwest Pipe Company’s earnings call reflected a strong financial performance with record-setting results and strategic growth positioning. While challenges such as backlog decline and margin compression were noted, the company’s robust execution and forward-looking strategies suggest a positive outlook for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement