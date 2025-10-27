Northern Minerals Secures $60.5 Million to Advance Browns Range Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:NTU) ).

Northern Minerals Limited has secured approximately $60.5 million through a heavily oversubscribed placement, attracting strong interest from both Australian and international institutional investors. The funds will be used to advance the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project towards a Final Investment Decision, repay convertible note debt, and support various project and operational enhancements. This financial boost follows recent non-binding support from Export Finance Australia and the Export-Import Bank of the United States, highlighting the strategic importance of the project under the Critical Minerals/Rare Earth Framework Agreement between the USA and Australia. The company aims for a Final Investment Decision by Q4 FY26, with first production targeted for 2028, aligning with a forecasted global shortfall in key rare earth elements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NTU) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Northern Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:NTU Stock Forecast page.

More about Northern Minerals Limited

Northern Minerals Limited is an Australian company focused on the heavy rare earths industry. Its primary product is the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project, located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The company aims to supply significant portions of global demand for dysprosium and terbium, which are critical for high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense applications.

YTD Price Performance: 200%

Average Trading Volume: 24,568,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$526.5M

For detailed information about NTU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue